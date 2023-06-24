A college bus was on Saturday trapped in an underpass in Gujarat’s Nadiad due to water logging caused by heavy rains, and a challenging rescue operation was mounted to rescue the students inside.

The deluge, attributed to heavy rains, engulfed the Nadiad area. A video of the rescue efforts showed students being pulled out from the bus through the windows, with their peers and locals offering a helping hand.

Amidst the chaotic scene, five courageous boys stood on an adjacent lane, aiding their fellow students in their escape through the bus windows. The waterlogged underpass and congested space posed significant obstacles, making exit impossible. Determined to ensure everyone’s safety, the students were carefully extracted as two-wheelers navigated through the narrow lane.

Earlier this week, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted rainfall in Gujarat. Light rain accompanied by thundershowers was forecast for Dahod, Panchmahal, Chhota Udepur, Narmada, Dang, and Tapi. As the monsoon progresses, similar weather patterns are expected in Surat, Tapi, Dang, Navsari, and Valsad districts, including Daman and Dadra Nagar Haveli. The Saurashtra region, encompassing Porbandar, Gir Somnath, and Junagadh, may also witness these weather conditions.

This advancing monsoon system brings hope for relief to the parched lands of the state. Valsad district in southern Gujarat on Saturday received the initial showers, offering a glimmer of optimism to farmers and residents eagerly awaiting the arrival of the monsoon.

Sunday is predicted to have light rain and thundershowers to all districts of the South Gujarat region, including Daman and Dadra Nagar Haveli, as well as Porbandar, Gir Somnath, Junagadh, and Diu, albeit in isolated areas.

