The heart-wrenching tale of 14-year-old Sohana Sharma Kumari, a Hindu minor girl who was converted to Islam in Pakistan’s Sindh province, has come to light.

Sukhi Chahal, Founder and CEO of The Khalsa Today said, in a tweet that Sohana was abducted at gunpoint in Benazirabad district after which was she was subjected “to the unthinkable — forced conversion to Islam and marriage”.

“The pain her father, Dilip Kumar, must endure is unimaginable. Helpless, he watches as his daughter is condemned to a life of suffering,” Chahal tweeted.

“The court’s refusal to reunite Sohana with her anguished family deepens the wounds of injustice. This heinous act symbolizes the darkest depths of a society that has lost its moral compass.

“How can we bear witness to such atrocities and stay silent? Where are the voices of the so-called human rights activists, who claim to champion justice? Does humanity still exist, or have we lost sight of compassion and empathy?” Chahal added.

20230612-120603