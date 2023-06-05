An exclusive survey conducted by CVoter for IANS to gauge public opinion on the protests by wrestlers against BJP MP and president of the Wrestling Federation of India Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh reveals that a majority are not satisfied with the action taken so far by the Delhi Police.

Overall, close to 59 per cent of the respondents stated that they were not satisfied by the action taken so far by the Delhi Police while investigating the serious allegations of sexual harassment levelled by some female wrestlers against Brij Bhushan Singh. In contrast, a shade less than 30 per cent expressed satisfaction with the action taken by the Delhi Police.

Significantly, close to 47 per cent of respondents, who support and vote for the NDA, expressed dissatisfaction against Delhi Police. The female wrestlers first went public with their charges against Singh in January 2023 after which the Ministry of Sports set up a committee to investigate the allegations.

Not happy with the progress made, the wrestlers started a protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi demanding prompt and strict action against Singh. Based upon a petition filed in the Supreme Court, the Delhi Police registered a series of FIRs against Singh. One of the FIRs has been filed under the stringent POCSO Act that covers sexual crimes against minors.

A number of wrestlers, including Asian, Commonwealth and Olympic Medal winners like Vignesh Poghat, Sakhshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, initially levelled serious charges against Brij Bhushan Singh in January this year. A committee was set up by the Ministry of Sports to investigate the allegations.

The matter is now also being monitored by the Supreme Court. After a lull, the protests have intensified since April. The protesting wrestlers are demanding the immediate arrest of Brij Bhushan Sigh while he continues to claim that he is being framed on false charges.

A large number of opposition parties and civil society groups have backed the wrestlers ever since they resumed their protests in April against inaction by authorities at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. They were arrested while marching towards the new Parliament building on May 28 when it was formally inaugurated and the protest site has since been cleared.

