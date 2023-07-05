INDIA

Inhuman crime of BJP leader in MP has brought real character of party against tribals: Rahul

NewsWire
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday targeted the BJP for atrocities against tribals, saying that the inhuman crime of a BJP leader in Madhya Pradesh has brought the real character of the saffron party’s hatred towards tribals and Dalits. 

In a tweet, Rahul Gandhi said, “Atrocities on tribal are increasing in the BJP rule. The entire humanity has been put to shame by the inhuman crime of a BJP leader in Madhya Pradesh. This is the disgusting face and real character of BJP’s hatred towards tribals and Dalits.”

His remarks came a day after the shocking video of a person urinating over a tribal man, who is said to be a labourer, in Madhya Pradesh’s Sidhi district, surfaced on social media on Tuesday.

In the viral video, a person, who is said to be from Beba tribal is seen sitting on a footpath, while the other man, identified as Pravesh Shukla, was seen urinating over him.

Madhya Pradesh Congress spokesperson Abbas Hafeez attacked the BJP and said that Pravesh Shukla is the representative of BJP MLA Kedarnath Shukla, who is a senior BJP leader and two-time MLA from Sidhi.

Shukla has been arrested by the Madhya Pradesh Police in connection with the case.

