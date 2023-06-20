The Congress on Tuesday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence over violence in Manipur saying that over 100 people have died and he did not made any appeal for peace before leaving for the US, and also reminded him to follow ‘Rajdharma’ instead of indulging in “publicity to improve his image”.

In a tweet from its official handle, the Congress said, “Over 100 people have died, more than 50,000 people have been left without homes, and violence going on for over 50 days. And the Prime Minister could speak ‘M’ of Manipur.

“On one hand Manipur is burning and people are appealing to save their lives. People are forced to leave their homes and migrate. On the other hand PM Modi has left for a US visit. Now the work of improving his image will be done through events. Despite knowing the fact that people of the country are facing violence and are facing threats to their lives,” the Congress party said, taking a potshot at Modi.

Reminding Modi of following ‘Rajdharma’ advice by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee during the Gujarat riots, the Congress said, “PM Modi… remember the advice of ‘Rajdharma’ given by Atal (Bihari Vajpayee) ji. This is the time to follow ‘Rajdharma’. While Manipur kept burning and you didn’t appeal for peace. This is the time to stand with people instead of focusing on their own image. Don’t run away from responsibilities,” the Congress said.

Even Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala took a swipe at the Prime Minister and said, “Because you made the societies here enemies of each other just to win the elections…you made brothers fight. Has politics stooped to such a low level? One who doesn’t care about the society, doesn’t care about the country, doesn’t care about Manipur, only cares about his chair, such people do not have the right to live (on the post) even for a moment.”

The remarks came after Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday morning left for the US on a state visit.

The Congress has been critical of the Prime Minister over his silence on Manipur violence. The northeastern state has been witnessing violence since May 3 and over 100 people have died, while over several thousands have been shifted to relief camps.

