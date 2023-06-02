JD-U MP Sunil Kumar Pintu on Friday lodged an FIR against unknown persons in Patna’s Shastri Nagar police station after he received several extortion calls.

The JD-U MP from Sitamarhi claimed that the callers have demanded Rs 2 crore from him or they would upload photographs and videos on social networking platforms.

“We have received extortion calls from three different mobile phone numbers 8709315423, 7856005589 and +9778821146528 in the last 10 days. I firmly believe that a number of people are involved in the gang who are making extortion calls. One of the caller was a woman and she revealed her name Pooja Kumari,” he said.

Pintu further claimed that his social media account was also hacked and his photograph on the site was also morphed.

A police officer of Shastri Nagar police station said: “The preliminary investigation reveals that the calls were made from outside Bihar and it could be a handiwork of cyber fraudsters. They might be using internet calling facilities to threaten him. We are making efforts to find out the locations of mobile towers to zero-in areas. We are taking help of cyber crime experts and EOU to crack this case.”

The facebook profile of Sunil Kumar Pintu was hacked last year too and the location of the hacker appeared in Indonesia.

