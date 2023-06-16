Actor Suhail Nayyar, who is known for films such as ‘Udta Punjab’, ‘Hotel Mumbai’, ‘Ginny Weds Sunny’ and ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’, is finally happy that he now gets to play a romantic part.

Playing the cute but dorky character of Rishab Rathore in the web series ‘Jee Karda’, the actor spoke of getting the role of a romantic lead and said “no one has ever made me a lover-boy on screen especially when I am all about love”.

Talking about the show, Suhail gave insights on how he landed the role of a lover-boy: “Honestly, I am not a big fan of looking back at what I have achieved because I believe in looking ahead as there is a long way to go. And with that thought, the way Jee Karda happened to me, from the auditions to the dynamic I now have with Arunima (Sharma, director), all of that is just really close to my heart.”

He continued: “I had told her, no one has ever made me a lover-boy on screen especially when I am all about love. I have always gotten roles of a terrorist or someone who sells drugs which I love experimenting with but this role is very close to my heart. I am getting to show my side as a lover through Rishab.”

The actor has, however, played a positive role in ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’ which was the last film done by the late Rishi Kapoor.

‘Jee Karda’ depicts the challenges of adulthood with a more grounded and honest setting, the show is a rom-com based on the life of seven childhood friends.

Suhail Nayyar plays the lead alongside Tamannaah Bhatia, who plays Lavanya Singh as the owner of a restaurant/fusion cafe who is also set to launch an app.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, ‘Jee Karda’ is directed by Arunima Sharma and co-written with Hussain Dalal and Abbas Dalal. The show is available to stream on Prime Video.

20230616-175202