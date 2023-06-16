INDIA

Jeeva’s killer may be taken for Narco test

Vijay Yadav, the alleged accused who had killed gangster Sanjeev Maheshwari Jeeva in a courtroom in Lucknow on June 7, may be taken for a Narco test since he continues to dodge the police team interrogating him.

The Lucknow police, which got three days police remand of Vijay Yadav from CJM court beginning June 15, has grilled him for hours but Vijay continues to mislead the cops about the mastermind of the murder.

An Assistant Commissioner of police rank officer and Additional DCP rank officer grilled him while another team questioned the accused late till Thursday night.

“He is not giving clear answers and we will have to put him to a Narco test to unravel the conspiracy that led to the murder. In a way, Vijay Yadav is behaving like the three assailants of Atiq and Ashraf Ahmad when it comes to giving information to the police,” said a senior police officer.

The police team is likely to take the accused to the hotel where he stayed and the place from where he got the lawyer’s coat.

Officials said that Vijay Yadav was asked about his entire background, since how long he has been running the gun racket and also his whereabouts in days prior to the murder but Vijay did not give concrete answer to any of the questions.

He has also not spoken about the persons of other members of his team who were allegedly present in the court during the murder with a back-up plan.

Another senior officer said that through their counterparts in Nepal they were verifying about the hotel where the accused worked.

On June 7, Vijay Yadav had opened six rounds of fire on Sanjeev Maheshwari Jeeva who was brought for hearing in the courtroom.

