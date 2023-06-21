A jilted lover allegedly vandalised the premises of a church in Banaswadi police station limits of Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Police have arrested the accused, identified as 30-year-old Mathew.

According to police, the incident took place in the wee hours at the Kammanahalli church. The accused had broken the pots, furniture and other things in the premises of the church. The preliminary investigations have indicated that the accused is a jilted lover.

The accused had claimed that he is the god himself and his father is also a god as well. When police asked him why he did it, the accused had claimed that he had done it because he is a god himself. The police had later taken information from his mother who had come to the spot after hearing about son’s vandalising act in the church.

Mathew is from Kerala and settled in Bengaluru. He did not have a job and toured foreign countries. He had grown indifferent after failure in love. The accused’s mother had told police that he had questioned her for visiting the church and told her that when she has kept the god at home there is no need for her to visit the church.

The police are also checking the mental stability of the accused and taking up the investigation of the case.

