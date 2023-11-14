Jitan Ram Manjhi urges Rahul not to meet CM Nitish Kumar today

Former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi has urged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi not to meet Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on Tuesday, the birth anniversary of India’s first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.

Manjhi pointed out an incident where Nitish Kumar, instead of paying tribute to Late Mahaveer Choudhary, sprinkled rose petals on his son and current building construction Minister Ashok Choudhary.

While uploading a post on social media platform X, Jitan Ram Manjhi said: “On the day of the country’s first PM birth anniversary, I pay respect to him. I want to request Rahul Gandhi Ji to not to meet Nitish Kumar today as he may pay tribute to you instead of our first prime minister. The incident of Late Mahaveer Choudhary is known to all.”

Nitish Kumar, during the winter session of Bihar Assembly, humiliated Manjhi in the Assembly on November 9. He said that Manjhi became the chief minister due to his own “mistake and foolishness”. Kumar used unparliamentary language against Manjhi.

Following this, Manjhi claimed that Nitish Kumar not only humiliated him but he humiliated the entire Dalit community of Bihar.

Jitan Ram Manjhi has decided to do silent protest against Nitish Kumar. He will sit on the Dharna in front of Baba Saheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar statue at Patna High Court on Tuesday..

