Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha visited Pahalgam on Tuesday and reviewed the arrangements and ongoing works ahead of Amarnath Yatra, starting from July 1.

The Lt. Governor conducted on-site inspection at Nunwan and Chandanwari Base Camps and reviewed ongoing works and logistics, lodging, health and other facilities that have been put in place for the comfort of pilgrims.

“The Lt. Governor appraised the elaborate arrangements put in place by all the stakeholder departments pertaining to the snow clearances of all sections of tracks, deployment of trained manpower, Helipads operations, health facilities, water and power supply at transit camps and halt points, allotment of tents and shops, Disaster Management, contingency plan for accommodation, etc,” an official statement said.

“The Lt. Governor directed the concerned departments to make all necessary services accessible to the pilgrims at railway station, airports, on travel routes and Yatra base camps.”

“The Lt. Governor passed explicit directions for the camp in-charge and concerned officials for operationalisation of Sheshnag and Panjtarni camp by 20th June,” the statement stated.

It must be ensured that the track is through for ponies, Pithoos from Chandanwari to holy cave well before the commencement of the Yatra, he said.

The Lt. Governor set the deadline of June 20 for the completion of various works including snow clearance at MG Top, Panjtarni and other such areas; completion of emergency landing platform at holy cave; boundary walls, safety railing on vulnerable stretches; water supply and installation of RO in every camp.

