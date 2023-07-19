INDIA

J&K LG chairs meeting on industrial investment

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday chaired a meeting with senior officials to review status of Industrial Investment and to discuss strategies on boosting investments in a fast-track mode.

LG was briefed on investment in different sectors, status of Land allotment, new Industrial estates, recent steps taken by the Department to fast-track grounding investment, policy initiatives, promoting start-ups among youth especially technology based and scalable startups and achievements in exports of major products like Carpets, papier mache, shawls, chain stitch.

LG directed for proactive steps to increase private industrial estates equipped with necessary infrastructure.

“LG said we must ensure their increasing presence in the economy and designate more exclusive industrial estates for women entrepreneurs like the one established in Udhampur to facilitate women-run businesses and startups,” the statement said.

“LG said that 2023 will be the year of Agro-Industrial revolution powered by Holistic Agriculture Development Plan (HADP) and increased production in Agriculture & Allied Sectors that will offer vast opportunities to agro-industries.”

He directed the officials that the potential of new cold storage, cold chains must be tapped to ensure rapid economic growth flows to rural areas of UT.

