INDIA

J’khand: Zilla Parishad member sentenced to 3-yr imprisonment for PFI link

A Zilla Parishad member of Pakur district in Jharkhand has been sentenced to three years imprisonment for creating unrest and having links with the banned outfit Popular Front of India (PFI).

A Rs 10,000 fine has also been slapped on Zilla Parishad member Hanjala Sheikh.

At the same time, the court has accepted his bail application.

Pakur sub divisional judicial magistrate Nirmal Kumar Bharti found Sheikh guilty under Criminal Law Amendment Act Sections 17(1) and 17 (2).

An FIR was registered against Sheikh for creating unrest and having links with the PFI.

The prosecution produced testimonies of 12 witnesses and Sheikh was pronounced guilty on the basis of the testimonies and evidence.

As per rules, the Zilla Parishad membership of Sheikh will be terminated due to conviction in a criminal case.

