ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Karanvir Bohra on playing Samar in ‘Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum’: Hate the sin, not the sinner

NewsWire
0
0

Actor Karanvir Bohra is fascinated by the intricate plots and unexpected turns his character Samar is bringing in the show ‘Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum’.

The story now sees Damayanti (Kitu Gidwani) claiming that Swatilekha (Prerna Wanvari) is the epitome of what a Barot family daughter-in-law should be and convinces her to marry her second son Raghavendra (Aabhaas Mehta). Additionally, Samar, portrayed by Karanvir, has been successful in breaching the palace gates through Raghavendra’s friendship, and he has a masterplan in his mind that will create tension in the Barot household.

Karanvir Bohra, while shedding light on his role, says, “I am truly fascinated by the intricate plots and unexpected turns my character Samar is bringing into the Barot household. He’s like a bull waiting to charge at any opportunity he gets.”

He calls his character in the show “unique”.

“While I have portrayed negative characters in various other shows, this one is remarkably unique. It’s not the individual who possesses negativity, but rather the circumstances that push my character towards revenge.”

Karanvir shared that the upcoming episodes will unveil numerous revelations, introducing a dramatic twist in the Barot family, which is sure to disrupt the lives of Rani Maa, along with her sons and Surilii.

“Samar has devised many plans for their destruction. So far, I have received immense love from the audience. Interestingly, my portrayal of negative roles has quickly resonated with the viewers, surpassing their reception of my previous roles. As they say, “Hate the sin, not the sinner!”

The show airs on Sony Entertainment Television

20230622-121006

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Ms. Marvel’ directors say show reflects their own multicultural identities

    Rahul Bose, Ronit Roy motivate fans to work harder on fitness

    I’m enjoying the roles coming my way in the south: ‘Clap’...

    Karthik Subbaraj forays into Malayalam cinema with ‘Attention Please’