Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar will be on a two-day visit to poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, as per the state Congress.

The Congress leader will arrive at Gwalior airport by 2 p.m. on Saturday and he would leave for Datia, around 70 km away.

According to information received from the state Congress, Shivakumar is scheduled to visit the Baglamukhi temple, which also called Pitambara Peeth, in Datia. After offering his prayers at Peetambara Peeth, Shivakumar will leave for Indore by 7.30 p.m.

From Indore, he would reach Ujjain to offer prayers at Mahakaleshwar temple. He is scheduled to participate in ‘bhasma aarti’ which is performed early morning. He would also offer prayers at Kalbhairava temple.

Shivakumar would return to Bengaluru from Indore airport on Sunday morning.

For the last few weeks, there was been buzz in political circles that Shivakumar will be active in Madhya Pradesh, however, during his two-day visit, he would not be in Bhopal and will be only offering prayers at temples.

