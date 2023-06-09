INDIA

Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar to be two-day visit to MP

NewsWire
0
0

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar will be on a two-day visit to poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, as per the state Congress.

The Congress leader will arrive at Gwalior airport by 2 p.m. on Saturday and he would leave for Datia, around 70 km away.

According to information received from the state Congress, Shivakumar is scheduled to visit the Baglamukhi temple, which also called Pitambara Peeth, in Datia. After offering his prayers at Peetambara Peeth, Shivakumar will leave for Indore by 7.30 p.m.

From Indore, he would reach Ujjain to offer prayers at Mahakaleshwar temple. He is scheduled to participate in ‘bhasma aarti’ which is performed early morning. He would also offer prayers at Kalbhairava temple.

Shivakumar would return to Bengaluru from Indore airport on Sunday morning.

For the last few weeks, there was been buzz in political circles that Shivakumar will be active in Madhya Pradesh, however, during his two-day visit, he would not be in Bhopal and will be only offering prayers at temples.

20230609-235206

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Police quarter building in B’luru tilts due to wide crack

    Ahmedabad to witness first ever LGBTQIA cultural fest on July 2

    IPL 2023: Whenever it was in the arc I was going...

    Next Gen Cup: Great chance to test themselves against some of...