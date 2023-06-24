ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Kartik, Kiara promotes 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' in Jaipur

NewsWire
Sameer Vidwans directorial ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani has raised the excitement of the fans ever since the trailer launch of the musical, romantic film.

The promotional tour of ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ in Rajasthan commenced from Jaipur on Saturday with lead actors Kartik and Kiara gracing the occasion.

The film crew and the actors visited the Jal Mahal, which stands as the epitome of love, an ideal destination for a film like ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ to showcase the story of pure love.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora, ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ marks a collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures.

‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ will release in theaters on June 29.

