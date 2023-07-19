Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Kerala Blasters FC have suffered a major blow even before the start of the new season as their newly recruited forward, Jaushua Sotirio, sustained an ankle injury during a training session, here.

Sotirio, who joined the Blasters from Newcastle Jets on a two-year contract, had a frustrating start to his new journey with an ankle injury, which is expected to keep him out of action for several months.

“The Club would like to inform that forward Jaushua Sotirio suffered an ankle injury during a training session a few days ago,” the Kerala Blasters FC said in a statement on Wednesday.

“While the exact time frame for his full return is yet to be confirmed, upon initial assessment, Jaushua is likely to remain out of action until 2024. Our medical team, in collaboration with external specialists, will work diligently to provide him with the best possible care and support, ensuring his safe and efficient return to the field.

During his absence, we trust that our fans and supporters will continue to show their unwavering support for Sotirio.We remain committed to Jaushua’s well-being and recovery, and we will provide updates on his progress as he works towards returning to full fitness,” it added.

Kerala Blasters FC began their pre-season camp here on July 10 and have been practicing and preparing for the Durand Cup, which is set to begin early in August.

The club has now been dealt a significant blow with the injury to their Australian forward just as the new season is knocking at the door. Sotirio will now undergo a surgery and the recovery process is expected to be lengthy, but the exact timeframe for his full recovery remains unknown.

