Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Asad Umar said his party is a political reality that polled 16.8 million votes, but the ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) coalition made it to Parliament with 22.5 million votes and it was a big mistake not to negotiate with them.

Talking to a private TV channel, he remarked that blaming some personalities of an institution means blaming not only that institution but also the entire nation, he said, adding that May 9 was a wake-up call, and everyone must take two steps back, The News reported.

“I do not agree with the current strategy of the PTI chairman,” he said.

“I have no intention of doing politics in any other party except the PTI. The vote bank belongs only to Imran Khan and not to any other party leader. If Imran Khan himself decides to be minus, then maybe the party will disappear.”

Umar said those who are telling Khan what he is doing is excellent and that he has to stand his ground have in fact no good intentions for the PTI chairman, The News reported.

In decision-making, senior political leadership was ignored, he said: “We should have taken the election date that the government was giving us.”

Umar said that around 80 per cent of PTI MNAs were against resignations. There was a meeting in which Khan was not present, but almost all the senior leadership of the party was present, and everyone except Shah Mehmood Qureshi said the proposed election date should be accepted, The News reported.

“I take no responsibly for this crisis within the party. In my opinion, Imran Khan should prepare himself for modification in his current stance.”

The people decide the future of a leader, Umar said, adding that it does not mean that a leader who has committed a crime should be forgiven; he must be punished, The News reported.

