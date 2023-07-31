The BJP high command has decided to make appointments for the posts of the state president and the leader of the opposition (LoP) in Karnataka.

The appointments have been long pending in the state and the ruling Congress leaders have taken potshots at the BJP for not making appointments.

Sources said that the high command has already taken a decision to appoint former National General Secretary C.T. Ravi as the state president.

Nalin Kumar Kateel, the current state unit president’s tenure, ended in January. He, however, continued in the position due to the Assembly elections.

Ravi had visited former Karnataka chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s residence and sought his blessings recently and he is all set to leave for Delhi.

The party is expected to make the announcement soon in the backdrop of upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Once the appointment for state president is announced, the party would appoint the leader of the opposition in the assembly as well as the council.

Sources said that the party would appoint former CM Basavaraj Bommai as the leader of the opposition in Karnataka.

The party is also considering the candidature of former minister and BJP legislator V. Sunil Kumar, a staunch Hindutva follower for the post.

The high command is mulling giving the position of state general secretary post to BJP MLA and B.S. Yediyurappa’s son B.Y. Vijayendra.

He visited Delhi and met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President J.P. Nadda.

The party is also considering giving important responsibility to BJP MLA Basavanagoua Patil Yatnal, sources said.

