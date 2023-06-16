INDIA

Lion in Lucknow zoo critically ill

NewsWire
0
0

Prithvi, a 16-year-old hybrid lion in Nawab Wajid Ali Shah Zoological Park in Lucknow, is critically ill.

The lion is suddenly finding it difficult to standing up on its hind limbs. He has stopped taking food.

It is being administered medication through intravenous fluids.

Zoo assistant director and chief veterinarian Dr Utkarsh Shukla, said “The main reason behind its illness is old age. We have also consulted doctors of the animal husbandry department.”

Meanwhile, an injured sarus crane was also brought to the zoo from the Rae Bareli Forest division on directions of principal chief conservator of forests on Thursday. It is under the care of zoo veterinarians.

20230616-092803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    TN hooch tragedy: CB-CID seeks custody of 11 accused

    The Oberoi Group to further its sustainability initiatives

    Indian Navy rescuers start searching for missing Indonesian sub

    Centre releases grants for ‘million plus’ cities in 4 states