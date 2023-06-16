Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that he looked forward to seeing UN General Assembly (UNGA) president Csaba Korosi at the International Yoga Day celebrations at the world body’s headquarters in New York on June 21.

Modi, who will on a state visit to the US between June 20 and 23, will lead a yoga session at the headquarters on June 21.

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister said: “Looking forward to seeing you at the International Day of Yoga celebrations at the UNHQ. Your participation makes the programme even more special.

“Yoga brings the world together towards furthering good health and wellness. May it keep getting more popular globally.”

Modi’s tweet was in response to Korosi’s post on Thursday in which he had said: “I am looking forward to participating in the 9th International Day of Yoga celebrations @UN with Prime Minister @NarendraModi at the UNHQ North Lawn next week.”

Modi made the suggestion in his address to the Assembly in September 2014 to celebrate June 21 — the Summer Solstice which is the longest day of the year in the northern hemisphere — as the International Day of Yoga.

Calling yoga “an invaluable gift of our ancient tradition”, he said: “It is not about exercise but to discover the sense of oneness with yourself, the world and the nature.”

It could lead to “changing our lifestyle and creating consciousness, it can help us deal with climate change”, he added.

The first Yoga Day was celebrated in 2015 and has been held every year, even in the middle of the Covid-19 Pandemic in 2020 and 2021 when it was held virtually.

Following the UN lead, Yoga Day has become an international celebration around the world with group practices and asana demonstrations across the globe.

20230616-123202