INDIA

Lucknow court security to be beefed up after shootout

NewsWire
0
0

Authorities have beefed up security at the district court in Lucknow where gangster Sanjeev Maheshwari Jeeva was killed during a shootout in the premises earlier this week.

District judge of Lucknow Sanjay Shanker Pandey has issued directives for random frisking of people on the premises, separate entry gates for advocates and litigants in future and upgraded security at all entry gates of the court.

Earlier, the district judge, presided over meeting with joint commissioner of police (crime) Nilabja Chaudhary and district magistrate Surya Pal Gangwar to seek details about the incident.

He directed them to carry out random frisking of people on the court campus to deter unwarranted elements from entering the district court.

He also directed them to strengthen security at all entry points of the court.

“In the meeting of the monitoring committee, it was suggested that there should be separate entry gates for lawyers and litigants so that proper screening of those entering the district court could be carried out,” said Manoj Tripathi, DGC (criminal).

Identity cards will also be issued to all lawyers within a week, Tripathi said.

Meanwhile, the Lucknow Bar Association of the district court has decided to not boycott court as the district judge accepted all their suggestions.

Kuldeep Narain Mishra, general secretary, Lucknow Bar Association, said the lawyers had decided to not boycott court proceedings as all their demands had been accepted.

20230609-083603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    PM Modi to inaugurate Bundelkhand expressway on July 16

    Hyderabad man dies while playing badminton

    Ashok Gehlot made Congress weaker to become stronger: Raj BJP president

    India must be a developed nation in 25 years: PM Modi...