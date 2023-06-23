INDIA

Maha: Dacoits kill 2 while looting Marwari businessman’s family

Two persons were killed by dacoits who sneaked into a Rajasthani Marwari businessman’s family in Shevgaon town of the district early on Friday, officials said.

The armed dacoity was reported around 3.30 a.m. at the home of the Baldava family situated in a congested market place opposite the Shri Balaji Temple, shocking the business fraternity of the town.

According to police, at least four dacoits managed to break into the Baldava house and started looking for cash and valuables when the family was fast asleep.

Suddenly, the family members woke up and there ensued a scuffle with the dacoits who were attempting to flee the place.

Fighting back, the desperate dacoits killed at least two persons and injured a woman of the family.

The victims have been identified as Gopikishan Baldava, 55, and his aunt Pushpa Baladva, 65.

Gopikishan’s wife Sunita was attacked on the head with a brick and rushed in a serious condition to a nearby hospital.

Ahmednagar Superintendent of Police Rakesh Ola, Shevgaon Police Inspector Vilas Pujari and others rushed to the scene of the crime that has rattled the business community of the town.

An official said that multiple teams have been set up to probe the case and trace out the dacoits who are suspected to have slipped out of the district.

