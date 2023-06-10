INDIA

Mainly dry weather with evening shower likely in J&K

NewsWire
0
0

The MeT office on Saturday forecast mainly dry weather with evening shower during next 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Mainly dry weather is expected in J&K during the next 24 hours with 10-20 per cent chances of an evening shower.

“Warmer days are ahead as temperatures are expected to rise further in the coming days”, the MeT department said.

Meanwhile, Srinagar recorded 16 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 7.6 degrees and Gulmarg 11.6 degrees as the minimum temperature this morning.

In the Ladakh region, Kargil recorded a low of 9.5 degrees and Leh 10.2 degrees.

Jammu registered 27.9 degrees, Katra — 24.6 degrees, Batote — 15.4 degrees, Banihal — 14.1 degrees and Bhaderwah clocked 11.3 degrees.

20230610-094601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Minister agrees to allocate 8 lakh houses to Odisha under PMAY

    Victory for Subramanian Swamy in TTD case

    BJP appoints new state president of Ladakh, Lakshadweep

    Centre sets up commission to examine granting SC status to converted...