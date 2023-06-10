The MeT office on Saturday forecast mainly dry weather with evening shower during next 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Mainly dry weather is expected in J&K during the next 24 hours with 10-20 per cent chances of an evening shower.

“Warmer days are ahead as temperatures are expected to rise further in the coming days”, the MeT department said.

Meanwhile, Srinagar recorded 16 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 7.6 degrees and Gulmarg 11.6 degrees as the minimum temperature this morning.

In the Ladakh region, Kargil recorded a low of 9.5 degrees and Leh 10.2 degrees.

Jammu registered 27.9 degrees, Katra — 24.6 degrees, Batote — 15.4 degrees, Banihal — 14.1 degrees and Bhaderwah clocked 11.3 degrees.

