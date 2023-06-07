INDIASPORTS

Make woman WFI chief, scrap FIRs against us: Wrestlers to Anurag Thakur

NewsWire
0
0

Wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik have made four demands to Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, including the appointment of a woman WFI chief and scrapping of police FIRs against them, sources said.

“They demanded free and fair elections to the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and the appointment of a woman chief. They also said Brij Bhushan Singh or his family members cannot be part of the federation. Also reiterated their demand for the arrest of Brij Bhushan Singh,” sources said.

However, the question now arises, can the government interfere in the WFI working or will there be change in constitution?

The protesting wrestlers have been invited by the government for the second time days after they met Home Minister Amit Shah.

In January, too, the wrestlers met Anurag Thakur at his residence and called off their protest after a committee was formed. At that time, former wrestler and BJP leader Babita Phogat played the mediator’s role.

Earlier, talking to IANS on Wednesday, Sakshi Malik said, “We will keep everything open. We won’t take any decision behind closed doors. We will discuss the proposal given by the government with our seniors and supporters and only when everyone gives their consent that the proposal is fine, then will we agree.”

20230607-150805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    OPS group in AIADMK seeking to prepare ground for Sasikala entry

    Zee Ent shares up 17% as Invesco withdraws demand for Board...

    TN Governor, CM, parties pay floral tributes to Netaji

    ‘Deltacron’ is not real, likely a lab contamination: WHO expert (Ld)