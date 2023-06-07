INDIA

Man arrested in Delhi for blackmailing, sexually assaulting minor

NewsWire
0
0

A man was arrested for blackmailing and sexually assaulting a 13-year-old minor girl in East Delhi, a senior police official said.

The official said that the victim, along with her parents, came to the police station and lodged a report against the accused, Shahid.

The girl told the police that Shahid had threatened her, claiming he had taken objectionable photos and videos of her while she was changing in her room and blackmailed her.

“The accused sexually assaulted the girl on several occasions at his house in Dallupura. After recording her statement, the police lodged a case under sections 376 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) read with section 6 of the POCSO Act,” the official said.

The girl was taken to the LBS Hospital where rape was established in her medical examination.

“We sent a team and the accused Shahid was arrested. He is a carpenter by profession,” the police said.

The accused was later produced before a court which remanded him to a 14-day judicial custody.

20230607-145401

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    NIA files chargesheet against 5 in arms recovery case

    ‘In spite of cyclone’: Railways runs 2 Oxygen Expresses from Guj

    Government employees in Andhra Pradesh gear up for strike from Feb...

    India lists Pak-based terrorist Abdul Rehman Makki as UN-listed terrorist