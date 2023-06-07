A man was arrested for blackmailing and sexually assaulting a 13-year-old minor girl in East Delhi, a senior police official said.

The official said that the victim, along with her parents, came to the police station and lodged a report against the accused, Shahid.

The girl told the police that Shahid had threatened her, claiming he had taken objectionable photos and videos of her while she was changing in her room and blackmailed her.

“The accused sexually assaulted the girl on several occasions at his house in Dallupura. After recording her statement, the police lodged a case under sections 376 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) read with section 6 of the POCSO Act,” the official said.

The girl was taken to the LBS Hospital where rape was established in her medical examination.

“We sent a team and the accused Shahid was arrested. He is a carpenter by profession,” the police said.

The accused was later produced before a court which remanded him to a 14-day judicial custody.

