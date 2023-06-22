INDIA

Man held with gold valued at Rs 81.92L at IGI airport

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) said on Thursday that it has arrested a man at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport here for smuggling 1,597 gm gold valued at Rs 81.92 lakh.

“The CISF surveillance and intelligence staff noticed suspicious activities by a passenger. The passenger was identified as Karibil Haque, who arrived from Dubai. Due to strong suspicion of his involvement in gold smuggling, the passenger was intercepted at the multi-level car parking area,” the CISF said.

The CISF said that when the suspect was questioned, he failed to give satisfactory answers.

“He was taken to the Customs office for further interrogation, where a joint investigation was conducted by the CISF and Customs officials. During questioning, he admitted to carrying 1,597 gm gold in paste form, concealed in the waist of his trouser,” the CISF said.

“Haque has been handed over to Customs officials along with the gold for further investigation,” CISF said.

