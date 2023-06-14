INDIA

Man jumps into Yamuna river from DND flyover, dies (Ld)

A 24-year-old man died after he jumped into the Yamuna river from the DelhiNoida Direct (DND) flyover on Wednesday afternoon, the police said.

The deceased has been identified as Vijay Singh, a resident of Hissar in Haryana, who was working as an electrician in Sector-27, Noida.

According to the police, a PCR call was received at around 1:45 p.m. at the Sunlight Colony police station on Wednesday, informing that a man had jumped into the Yamuna river from the DND flyover following which a police team was rushed to the spot.

“On reaching the spot, the police found an abandoned bike on the flyover. The bike is registered in the name of Raju Kumar, a resident of Dwarka area in Delhi,” a senior police officer said.

The caller, Arif, a resident of a jhuggi in Taimur Nagar, told the police that when he was fishing in the river, he saw a person jumping from the DND flyover.

“The body was fished out, but no identity proof was found. However, during initial enquiry, the deceased was identified as an unmarried man who stayed in a rented accommodation in Sector-126, Noida. His family members, who live at their native place in Hisar, have been informed,” the officer said.

