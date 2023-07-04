A 29-year-old man was allegedly killed by two persons after a quarrel over use of abusive language in Delhi’s Najafgarh area, an official said on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Manjeet, a resident of Haryana’s Rohtak district.

According to police, an information regarding a male dead body at Rawta Mode Najafgarh, Delhi was received on Monday at JP Kalan police station following which a police team rushed to the spot.

“The body was shifted to a hospital and subsequently, a case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered and investigation was taken up,” said a police officer.

During the probe, two persons identified as Umesh Dash (28) and Anil (30), both residents of Samastipur, Bihar were arrested.

“The accused and Manjeet were neighbours and lived in rented rooms in the same premises. They had a quarrel over use of abusive language and were also under influence of liquor,” said the officer.

