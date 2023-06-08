You have to shoot a song, record it, do a photoshoot, make a film, make a documentary, film scenes of rain, cloud, sun, shadows, mountains or whatever you want. These wishes will soon be fulfilled as a film city is being established in Jammu where you will get all kinds of sets ready within 24 hours.

Yes, this dream has come true for a young man, Harsh Kataria, who has decided to open his own film city in Jammu. Apart from the film city, he is also the founder of Right Record, JK Signplex OTT and Right Movies.

His family has been in the business of producing films and videos for the past two generations and his is the third generation to carry on the work of his father. He implemented the concept and vision of developing a film city a little outside the tradition.

Kataria said that his vision was to build a film city where people can come not only to shoot films, but also as tourists, where all facilities are available, including cameras, lights and crew etc.

“We have put such facilities and systems in the film city that if you want a magnificent house set, which has a dining room, kitchen, veranda etc., or a hospital or just a room, it will be ready within 24 hours.

He said that all the facilities are being ensured in the film city and soon after its completion, its promotion will also start.

According to Kataria, different locations of J&K, be it forest, mountain or river, will be found in the film city.

He is hopeful that the venture will give a major boost to filmmaking in Jammu and will also generate employment.

