A 55-year-old man, Aijaz Nabi, in Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit district, was allegedly set on fire by his 27-year-old son Azad Nabi when he objected to his son illegally connecting the electricity line to their house after it had been disconnected by the Electricity department a day ago over non-payment of bills, police said.

According to the police, the accused Azad set Aijaz on fire after pouring diesel on him.

The passers-by rescued the victim and informed the police.

Aijaz was then shifted to the district hospital by the police at where doctors said he sustained 30 per cent burn injuries.

The victim, who works as a junk dealer, alleged that his son was supported by his mother and wife.

He added that all his family members except for his younger son, Fariyad, 25, wanted to kill him because he never accepted their unfair practices.

His elder son first manhandled him at home, and vandalised the house in a fit of rage.

Later, when the victim left the house to call his younger son for help, he was set on fire midway, Aijaz said.

Station House Officer of Pilibhit Kotwali police station, Naresh Tyagi, said that the police were waiting for a written complaint in the matter for lodging an FIR.

The doctors at the hospital said that the victim was out of danger but suffered serious burn injuries on both the hands, arms and the left side of his body.

20230605-044603