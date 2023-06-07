INDIA

Man shoots self in Delhi, dies

A 22-year-old man died after allegedly shooting himself at his residence in Delhi’s Mandawali area on Wednesday, an official said.

The deceased has been identified as Pankaj, who was employed as an MTS (Multi-Tasking Staff) at a government department in Civil Lines.

According to police, a call was received at Mandawali police station about the incident. The caller informed them that a person had shot himself at a house. In response, a police team immediately rushed to the scene.

“Pankaj, was rushed to Max Hospital in IP Extension, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival. He had suffered a gunshot wound to his forehead. He was unmarried,” a senior police officer said.

Initial inquiries suggested that Pankaj had returned home early from the office and asked his sister to vacate the room as he intended to play a game on his mobile phone.

“Shortly after, a gunshot was heard, and Pankaj was discovered with a gunshot wound to his forehead. While the incident appears to be a suicide, the exact reason is yet to be determined,” added the official.

