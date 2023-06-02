ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Maniesh Paul wore heavy prosthetics, lost 20 kgs for ‘Rafuchakkar’

NewsWire
0
0

Actor Maniesh Paul, who plays a silver-tongued con-man and master of disguise, Prince, in the upcoming streaming series ‘Rafuchakkar’, wore heavy prosthetics in intense heat despite being claustrophobic.

Creative duo and producers Arjun and Kartik made the revelation saying that Maniesh plays a smooth operator, a hustler and during the shoot, he switched between five different disguises and characters “with an ease that was mind-boggling”.

They said, “He was incredibly committed to this role and even gained and lost weight as per the demands of the characters.”

They also shared that the actor lost over 20 kgs for one role and gained almost as much weight for another during the course of the shoot.

They recalled: “Despite being claustrophobic, he wore heavy prosthetics in intense heat. He even learned the local dialect of each city where the characters were located for the sake of authenticity. He loves challenges and pushed his boundaries to mould himself into a new person each time.”

In the teaser of ‘Rafuchakkar’, Maniesh is seen playing a gym instructor, a wedding planner, a 70-year-old man and of course as Prince who specialises in swindling the rich and the corrupt and then finds himself caught in a dangerous web of lies and deceit.

The series is all set to drop on Jio Cinema on June 15.

20230602-191203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Vidyut Jammwal extends a donation for future of Kalaripayattu

    ‘Bold attire’ row: Uorfi Javed gives statement to Mumbai Police

    Ganesh Acharya on losing 98kgs: I actually felt energetic

    Taapsee Pannu: Song ‘Zidd’ is the spirit of ‘Rashmi Rocket’