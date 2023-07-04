INDIA

Manipur: Mob tries to loot weapons from security camp, one killed in police firing

NewsWire
0

A 27-year-old youth was killed and several others injured after the police opened fire, and used tear gas shells to disperse a mob which reportedly tried to loot weapons from a camp of the Manipur armed police in Thoubal district on Tuesday.

The police said that a mob comprising a large number of men and women tried to loot arms and ammunition from a camp of the India Reserve Battalion of the Manipur armed police in the Khangabok area.

The security personnel tried to bring the situation under control by using tear gas shells and rubber bullets first, but as the armed mob opened fire, the forces shot back, leading to the killing of Abujam Ronaldo (27).

At least 12 others were injured in the clashes, the police said.

The irate mob also blocked the highways leading to the security camp at multiple locations to prevent additional forces from reaching there.

Defence sources said that attempts to loot weapons from security posts were ultimately thwarted by the security forces.

“One rioter was killed while a few others were injured during the failed attempt. The mob had laid roadblocks to prevent movement of reinforcements. However, additional columns of Assam Rifles and Rapid Action Force were able to reach the spot and the situation was brought under control by synergised efforts of the security forces,” an Army tweet said.

2023070434015

