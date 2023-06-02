Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday assured that cargo operations would start soon at the Manohar International Airport at Mopa in the state.

“We will soon start handling cargo operations at Manohar International Airport at Mopa. This will help the pharmaceutical area to transport their products,” he said while addressing industrialists of the coastal state here.

He said that every effort is made to encourage ease of doing business and providing facilities to industrial area.

“Under the Narendra Modi government transport, connectivity has increased. Infrastructure has been provided everywhere.Many new airports are constructed and Goa also benefitted with one new airport at Mopa,” Sawant said.

There are many industrial estates in Goa, where the major pharmaceuticals companies are operating and were dependent on other states to transport their products. However, once the cargo handling starts at Mopa airport they will benefit with the service.

