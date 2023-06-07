INDIA

‘Matter of pride that Indians have reached highest positions in Suriname’, says Prez Murmu

Highlighting the contributions made by people of Indian origin in the development of Suriname, President Droupadi Murmu has said that a “mini India” resides in the country.

She said it was a matter of pride that Indians have reached the highest positions in Suriname.

The president said this during an address to the Indian diaspora at a community reception on Tuesday, where her Surinamese counterpart Chandrikapersad Santokhi was also present.

Murmu concluded her first state visit as the President of India to Suriname on June 6.

“My first state visit after assuming office is to Suriname. It is a privilege for me to be part of the celebration of 150 years of the arrival of Indians in Suriname. It is a matter of pride for us that Indians have reached the highest positions in Suriname. Indians have been contributing significantly to the development of Suriname economically, socially and culturally,” she said.

The president added that India develops permanent relations with friendly nations.

She gave the example of India helping friendly nations by providing vaccines and medicines during the Coronavirus pandemic.

The president later departed for Serbia after concluding her visit to Suriname.

She will be in Serbia on a state visit till June 9, at the invitation of Aleksandar VuAiA, the President of Serbia.

