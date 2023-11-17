Men’s ODI World Cup: Cummins’ move to introduce Travis Head was smart, says Tim Paine

Former Australian cricketer Tim Paine has praised Pat Cummins for his courageous decision to introduce Travis Head into the bowling attack that changed the game against South Africa in the second semi-final against South Africa in the ICC ODI World Cup at Eden Gardens, on Thursday.

Cummins pressed Head into the attack when South Africa were at 4/111, with David Miller (48 not out) and Heinrich Klaasen (39 not out) establishing a partnership after their top order struggled, plummeting to 4/24 initially.

Head went on to dismiss Klaasen for 47 and then secured Marco Jansen’s wicket for a golden duck on the very next ball.

Head concluded with figures of 2/21 from his five overs as the Australians bowled out South Africa for 212.

“When he brought Travis Head on, it was a gutsy move because Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller were in and they were forming a bit of a partnership,” Paine said on SEN Mornings.

“They’re probably two of their most dangerous and best players of spin.

“For Pat Cummins to throw ‘Heady’ the ball, I mean, Heady can bowl, he’s got some skill, he bowls a beautiful off-spinner it’s just in amongst a little bit of rubbish, which a part-timer can do.

“But he can bowl balls that can get very good players out and we saw that last night.”

Paine emphasized that Cummins is the real hero here. He’s the one who made the critical decision under intense pressure during the heat of the battle.

“We were having a laugh before because one of the biggest things on social media that was picked up last night was that Ricky Ponting and Aaron Finch were sitting in the commentary box and said, ‘Oh, I think it’d be a good time to bowl Travis Head potentially’,” Paine said.

“That became the story on social media and not the fact that Pat Cummins – the man under the heat and having to make the decision to bring Travis Head on – didn’t get as much credit as I thought he should have gotten.

“I thought it was a super call, it was a gutsy call and it paid off.

“Obviously Travis Head delivered for him in spades.”

Australia defeated South Africa by 3 wickets to head into the finals against India on November 19.

–IANS

hs/bsk

20231117163284