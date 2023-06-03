SCI-TECHWORLD

Microsoft testing dark mode for its Paint app in Windows 11

NewsWire
0
0

Microsoft has started testing a new dark mode for its Paint application in Windows 11.

The new mode is currently rolling out in both Canary and Dev Channels for Windows Insiders, the tech giant said in a blogpost on Thursday.

The Paint app will automatically convert to the dark mode based on the users’ system theme, or they can also manually enable it in the app’s new settings page.

The tech giant is also rolling out improvements to the zoom controls to provide users with more flexibility and control over the view of their content on the canvas.

Moreover, the company introduced a new fit to screen option to quickly optimise zoom to match the users’ window size.

“We updated the ‘Image Properties’ dialogues to match the style of the new Windows 11 design and fit in with the new Paint app backdrop as well as many accessibility and usability improvements to dialogues throughout the app,” Microsoft added.

20230603-123804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Russia used fake news sites to malign Pfizer, other vaccines

    Marine oil-spill: IIT Guwahati researchers develop cotton that selectively absorbs oil

    Software firm Atlassian lays off about 500 employees

    Samsung may unveil affordable Galaxy A54 next year