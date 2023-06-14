INDIA

Migrant workers from Chattisgarh crushed to death under JCB in K’taka

NewsWire
0
0

Three migrant workers from Chattisgarh were crushed to death after a JCB vehicle ran over them in Karnataka’s Raichur district, police said on Wednesday.

The victims were identified as Vishnu (26), Shivaram (28) and Balram (30).

The incident took place late Tuesday night in Neelavanji village.

According to the police, the victim were part of a team that came to the village to drill a borewell at a farm.

After the drilling, they slept on the mud road used to commute into the farm.

Unaware of their presence, the driver of the JCB vehicle mowed them to death.

Devadurga police have visited the spot and taken up the investigation.

20230614-115402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    BJP’s Bihar unit seeks high-level probe into Tunisha Sharma death case

    After Poonia’s letter, now Raje’s purported audio clip goes viral

    Ajay Kapoor collaborates with ‘Fauda’ fame Rotem Shamir for ‘Garud’

    Nitish, Lalu Prasad reach 10 Janpath to meet Sonia