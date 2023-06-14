Three migrant workers from Chattisgarh were crushed to death after a JCB vehicle ran over them in Karnataka’s Raichur district, police said on Wednesday.

The victims were identified as Vishnu (26), Shivaram (28) and Balram (30).

The incident took place late Tuesday night in Neelavanji village.

According to the police, the victim were part of a team that came to the village to drill a borewell at a farm.

After the drilling, they slept on the mud road used to commute into the farm.

Unaware of their presence, the driver of the JCB vehicle mowed them to death.

Devadurga police have visited the spot and taken up the investigation.

20230614-115402