Militant’s under construction house attached in J&K’s Anantnag

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of J&K police on Thursday attached the under construction house of a militant in Anantnag district.

The police said that investigation had revealed that one under construction house belonging to militant associate Mohammad Ishaq Malik of Danwathpora Kokernag has been found to be used by terrorists of proscribed militant outfit Hizbul Mujahideen (HM).

“The process for attachment of property belonging to the accused falling within the ambit proceeds of militancy was initiated by SIU Anantnag under Section 25 of UAPA and the confirmation related to the attachment of property was accorded by the Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir.

“People are once again advised to not harbour or provide shelter or extend logistics to militants/militant associates in their houses, failing which strict legal action will be taken against anyone doing so.

“SIU shall continue identification and initiation of attachment/confiscation of properties falling under the ambit of proceeds of militancy to shake the ecosystem of terrorism in the UT of J&K,” a police spokesman said.

