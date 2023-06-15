A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a vegetable seller in the Gopiganj Police circle area of Uttar Pradesh’s Bhadohi district, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon and the accused was arrested on Wednesday evening.

The girl had gone to the market when she was lured by the 19-year-old vegetable seller to a dilapidated building nearby, where he raped her and fled.

Her family were already out searching for her when she returned home hours later.

Station House Officer (SHO), Sada Nand Singh, said after reaching home, the girl narrated her ordeal to her parents, who approached the police on Wednesday.

A case was registered against Sameer, the accused, under relevant sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act. The girl has been sent for medical examination.

The accused Sameer was arrested on Wednesday evening from the market, the SHO added.

