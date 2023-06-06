A minor girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a tenant in East Delhi’s New Ashok Nagar area, an official said on Tuesday.

According to police, on Monday an information was received at Police Station New Ashok Nagar from LBS Hospital regarding sexual assault on a minor girl.

“A police team was sent to the hospital where the girl was undergoing treatment and her parents were also present. It was alleged that a minor boy who lives in the same house as a tenant has assaulted the girl,” said a senior police official.

A case under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and 6POCSO Act has been registered.

“The alleged accused has been apprehended and sent to Seva Kutir child home. Statement of victim under section 164 CrPC will be recorded by the magistrate today,” the official added.

