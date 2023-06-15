INDIALIFESTYLE

Missing UP woman's body found in neighbour's garden

A woman, who had gone missing, was found when her kin found her lifeless hand partially buried in the garden of their neighbour’s house.

The freak finding on Wednesday led to the recovery of her body. The woman had gone missing on Monday.

Sunil Kumar Tiwari, station house officer, Itaunja police station, said, “The victim had made a visit to her neighbour’s house before she went missing. On suspicion, the aggrieved family went to search for her there. To their shock, they discovered her hand, which was not properly buried, in the garden. Subsequently, cops were informed of the incident. When police reached the spot, the ground was dug and her body was recovered.”

Victim Nasreen was a resident of Itaunja Ward-5.

“Accused Kasif, the owner of the house, has been arrested. During police interrogation, he admitted to killing the woman. Kasif killed the woman for money and later buried her body to prevent arrest,” said deputy commissioner of police (North) Qasim Abidi.

The senior officer added, “An FIR has been registered under 302 (murder) and 201 (disappearing evidence) in the case.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway,” he stated.

