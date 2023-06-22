ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Mohit Kumar roped in for television show ‘Vanshaj’

Actor Mohit Kumar has been roped in for television show ‘Vanshaj’ to play the role of Neil, the rebellious son of Vidur.

Vidur, played by Aliraza Namdar, is the right-hand man of the Mahajan family in the show.

The show takes the audience on a captivating journey through the world of a legacy business empire of the Mahajan family. Despite being raised amid the Mahajan family, Neil harbours a deep-rooted hatred towards them. While Vidur is Neil’s sole blood relative, they hold contrasting opinions.

Shedding light on his character, Mohit said, “Neil is a rebel but shares a unique bond with his father Vidur, although they mean the world to each other their loyalties differ. Neil’s life gets even more complicated when he meets Yuvika once again, this time when she moves in with the Mahajans, a family he detests.”

“It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for Neil and how he navigates the unusual relationship he shares with Yuvika and the Mahajans. I am eagerly looking forward to bringing the various facets of Neil’s character to life,” he added.

‘Vanshaj’ airs Monday to Saturday on Sony SAB.

20230622-200604

