Monika Bhadoriya on decision of opening about ‘TMKOC’: Wanted to bring out all wrongs done to me

Actress Monika Bhadoriya, who was seen in ‘Tarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashma’ (TMKOC), has revealed the reason for opening up about the work culture in the show.

In an earlier interview, Monika spoke about how it was a torture for her to be on the sets.

Talking about her decision to open up, she said: “I just wanted to be open about my experience and what I had felt throughout. I just wanted to share this with my fans and media. There is no revenge or avenge in this.

“But yes, I wanted to bring out all the wrong things that they had done with me,” she says.

Meanwhile, the actress adds that the show was her first.

“I have done ‘Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon’ Star Plus, I was playing a negative character here. The show went off air in 2013, after this I was offered ‘Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah’. I played the role of Bavri and this show definitely changed my life, so it is a big show for me,” she says.

