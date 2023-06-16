HEALTHINDIA

More diagnostic tools for early detection of Alzheimer’s underway: Report

With advancements in medical technology, novel diagnostic tools are emerging to facilitate early and accurate detection of Alzheimer’s disease, according to a report on Friday.

Alzheimer’s disease, a progressive neurodegenerative disorder, poses significant challenges to individuals, caregivers, and healthcare systems worldwide. Early detection plays a crucial role in managing the disease and improving patient outcomes.

Researchers and medical device manufacturers have been working tirelessly to develop innovative solutions for early Alzheimer’s detection, revealed the report by GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

Prominent among these advancements is the development of blood-based biomarker tests, such as the recently introduced AD-detect blood test, amyloid beta biomarkers, tau protein biomarkers, and neurofilament light (NfL) Biomarkers.

These groundbreaking tests detect specific biomarkers associated with Alzheimer’s disease, providing a non-invasive and accessible method for early detection and monitoring of the disease progression.

Leading pharmaceutical companies and research institutions are actively involved in clinical trials and studies to evaluate the effectiveness of these biomarker tests. The results so far have been promising, showing great potential for improving early diagnosis and intervention strategies for the neurodegenerative disease, the report said.

“Early detection of Alzheimer’s disease allows for timely interventions, including lifestyle modifications and potential treatment options, which can significantly impact the quality of life for individuals affected by the disease. The development of blood-based biomarker tests is a significant breakthrough in the field, offering a more accessible and convenient approach to detecting Alzheimer’s at its early stages,” said Cynthia Stinchcombe, Medical Analyst at GlobalData, in a statement.

“The advancements in diagnostic tools for early detection of Alzheimer’s disease bring hope to millions of people worldwide. By increasing awareness, supporting ongoing research, and ensuring widespread access to these innovative diagnostic tests, we can make significant strides in improving the lives of those affected by Alzheimer’s and moving closer to effective treatments,” Stinchcombe added.

The month of June is designated as Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month. It is dedicated to raising awareness about Alzheimer’s disease, brain health, and supporting individuals and families affected by this condition.

