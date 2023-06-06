J&K Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha said on Tuesday that four to five more Yatri Niwas will come up for the Shri Amarnathji Yatra.

Sinha, who is also the chairman of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB), told reporters on the sidelines of an official function here that new Yatri Niwas will come up at Baltal, Nunwan Camp and one at entry point to Kashmir.

“This will help accommodate pilgrims and facilitate them smoothly. A road from Chandanwari to Baltal is also in the pipeline.

“DPRs (detailed project reports) of the road stretch will be completed shortly. The road will save the time of pilgrims and help more devotees have a glimpse of the holy Shiv Lingam at the cave shrine of Amarnath,” he said.

Hardeep Singh Puri, Union minister for housing and urban development Development said his ministry will approve all the Yatri Niwas suggested by the UT administration.

