The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here has completed the six-month long ‘re-carpeting’ project of its secondary runway 14/32, enhancing the operational efficiency and maintaining higher safety standards for air travel, an official said here on Monday.

The CSMIA operates one of the busiest single-crossover runways in the world — secondary runway 14/32 and the main runway 09/27 — handling an average of 950 flights daily and it is imperative for the runways to be kept in optimal conditions for continuous and safe landing/take-off of aircraft.

Accordingly, the re-carpeting project was taken up on December 9, 2022, and completed as per scheduled on June 10, just as the monsoon sets in, giving a meticulously structured approach to ensure smooth and efficient operations for the secondary runway.

Around 200 personnel comprising engineers and workers toiled daily for the project and the runway was closed for up to 12 hours daily, following a comprehensive schedule to complete the re-carpeting within the deadline, said the official.

The work involved a runway length of 2,210 metres excluding the intersection portion, and a breadth of 75 metres, and the upgradation of all the stressed portions by laying some 72,500 tonnes of asphalt.

The Adani Group-owned CSMIA adopted the widely-acclaimed ‘Mill & Fill’ technique for Runway 14/32 comprising carefully orchestrated steps that include precise removal of existing Airfield Ground Lighting fittings by core cutting, core filling with quick-set concrete, etc.

Finally, the comprehensive testing and commissioning were conducted after the installation of all necessary fittings, according to the official.

The newly re-carpeted runway has increased the overall safety and efficiency, the overlay process has enhanced the cross slopes to drain off surface water during the monsoon and improves the runway’s friction value.

