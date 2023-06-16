INDIA

Nadda to address rally in Tripura on 9 years of Modi govt

BJP President J.P. Nadda late on Friday arrived in Tripura on a two-day visit and would address a public rally on Saturday on the occasion of nine years of the NDA government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, state party President Rajib Bhattacharjee, RS member and former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, former Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma welcomed Nadda at the MBB airport.

Bhattacharjee said that Nadda would address a public gathering at Santir Bazar in southern Tripura.

“The rally is a part of the BJP’s month-long (May 30 to June 30) campaign to highlight the Modi government’s success and vision in nine years,” he told the media.

Saha later tweeted: “Welcomed National President of BJP Shri J P Nadda Ji at MBB Airport, Agartala. Tomorrow he will be addressing Rally on the occasion of completion of 9 years of Seva by Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi ji.”

