Nagaland bypoll: Ruling NDPP retains Tapi Assembly seat

Nagaland’s ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) candidate Wangpang Konyak on Sunday won the Tapi Assembly (ST) seat for which the by-election was held on November 7.

Konyak, who secured 10,053 votes, defeated Congress candidate Wanglem Konyak, who bagged 4,720 votes, by a margin of 5,333 votes.

As many as 45 votes polled in the None of the Above (NOTA) category.

The NDPP, which dominates the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) government, retains the seat.

The bypoll was necessitated following the death of sitting NDPP MLA Noke Wangnao on August 28.

20231203171118